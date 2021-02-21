CT COVID-19 Updates: State, nonprofit partner on vaccine outreach to minorities

x
State, nonprofit partner on vaccine outreach to minorities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is partnering with a Hartford-based nonprofit organization that advocates for health equity to reach out to more than 10,000 minority residents over the next three months and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. The arrangement announced Friday is part of the state’s efforts to reach out to Black and Latino communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and may be reticent to get vaccinated.  Meanwhile, school superintendent accused of cutting the line at a coronavirus vaccination clinic along with others who should not have been eligible to received COVID-19 vaccine has been placed on administrative leave.

