CT COVID-19 Updates: Data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn. —
Nov. 28
Data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A dozen nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over a recent two week period, which is the largest number since mid-August. According to figures released Friday by Gov. Ned Lamont's office, there were 125 positive cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23, with 12 deaths. Five of those deaths occurred at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford. A message seeking comment was left with the facility’s administrator. Sixty-seven staff also tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period. Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, there were 16 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents in Connecticut.
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.