Coronavirus

CT COVID-19 Updates: Data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.
Nov. 28

Data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A dozen nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over a recent two week period, which is the largest number since mid-August. According to figures released Friday by Gov. Ned Lamont's office, there were 125 positive cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23, with 12 deaths. Five of those deaths occurred at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford. A message seeking comment was left with the facility’s administrator. Sixty-seven staff also tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period. Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, there were 16 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents in Connecticut.

