CT COVID-19 Updates: Data shows rise in COVID deaths in Connecticut nursing homes

Nov. 28

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A dozen nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in Connecticut over a recent two week period, which is the largest number since mid-August. According to figures released Friday by Gov. Ned Lamont's office, there were 125 positive cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23, with 12 deaths. Five of those deaths occurred at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford. A message seeking comment was left with the facility’s administrator. Sixty-seven staff also tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period. Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 31, there were 16 deaths from COVID-19 among nursing home residents in Connecticut.