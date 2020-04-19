CT COVID Updates: Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council

- Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council
- Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.
Governor Ned Lamont and other Northeast governor announced Sunday their appointees that will serve on the multi-state, regional council to restore the economy and get people back to work. The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state.
- Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health
- Indra Nooyi: Co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo
- Paul Mounds, Jr.: Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont
Lamont said, “One thing that’s undeniable is that this virus does not stop at the border of any county, state, or country, but the impact is the same when it comes to our respective economies and healthcare systems. Working as a regional coalition to make the right decisions will lead to the best public health results for all of our residents. We must solve these problems together.”