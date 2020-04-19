CT COVID Updates: Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council

April 19

Governor Ned Lamont and other Northeast governor announced Sunday their appointees that will serve on the multi-state, regional council to restore the economy and get people back to work. The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state.

Lamont said, “One thing that’s undeniable is that this virus does not stop at the border of any county, state, or country, but the impact is the same when it comes to our respective economies and healthcare systems. Working as a regional coalition to make the right decisions will lead to the best public health results for all of our residents. We must solve these problems together.”