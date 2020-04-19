CT COVID Updates: State releases latest numbers, 41 new deaths reported

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to separate facts from fear.

State releases latest numbers

Stew Leonards to issue priority shopping for first responders

Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council

Map released by the state to track numbers town by town.

April 19

State releases latest numbers

Gov. Ned Lamont says 41 people have died of COVID-19 related causes since yesterday. An additional 412 people have tested positive bringing the number to 17,962 people tested positive. A total of 1,127 people have died and 1,901 people are hospitalized , which is down by 37 from Saturday. As of Sunday, 59,759 patients have been tested, up 1,546 from the day before.

Stew Leonards to issue priority shopping for first responders

On Mornday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and state officials will be joined by local grocer Stew Leonard, Jr., to announce first responder express lines for police, fire fighters, nurses, and health care workers. They will be also joined by local food pantries that are in crisis. Food Pantries across the State have been closing and being reduced due to the high demand of local residents from the coronavirus. Stew Leonard’s will be donating over 40,000 pounds of groceries to those in need.

Senator Blumenthal will be declaring grocery employees in Connecticut and throughout the nation as essential personnel.

Lamont, other Northeast governors name members of re-opening council

Governor Ned Lamont and other Northeast governor announced Sunday their appointees that will serve on the multi-state, regional council to restore the economy and get people back to work. The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state.

Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health

Indra Nooyi: Co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Paul Mounds, Jr.: Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont