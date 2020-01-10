CT Department of Health issues COVID-19 Halloween guidelines

The CT DPH says traditional Halloween activities have a high-risk chance of spreading COVID-19. The CDC is recommending alternative options.

CONNECTICUT, USA — October has arrived, which means Halloween is officially 30 days away!

Plans for the spooky holiday are coming more into focus with cities and states across the country rolling out guidelines, as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

The Connecticut Department of Health is recommending residents to look over the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Halloween COVID-19 guidelines.

A statement of the CT DPH's website says traditional Halloween activities have a high-risk chance of spreading COVID-19, but there are alternatives for having fun and being safe.

Some of the alternatives are virtual costume contests or a Halloween movie night with people who live in your home and to avoid traditional activities like indoor haunted houses.

For those who do plan to hand out candy, the CT DPH is reminding people to make sure your face is covered, to wash and sanitize your hands before you open to the door, remain six feet away from the trick-or-treater, and place the candy in the bad instead of having the trick-or treated do it.

The CDC released its guidelines on September 22, ranking certain activities high risk, moderate risk, and low risk.

To see the CT DPH full recommendation list, click here.

The City of New Britain announced on Thursday it will not be hosting its Halloween event downtown.