CT Department of Labor deals with the 5-week backlog of unemployment claims

In the last month —the department received more than 300,000 unemployment claims. About half have been processed at this time.

The Connecticut Department of Labor continues to deal with a major backlog of unemployment claims due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Lamont says nearly 15 percent of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment, and he believes that number could reach 20 percent.

Right now the Connecticut department of labor is dealing with a five-week backlog.

Commissioner Wesby called it a "tsunami of claims".

In the last month —the department received more than 300,000 unemployment claims. About half have been processed at this time.

Gov. Lamont says Commissioner Wesby has brought in additional staff to help process claims.

If you have questions on how to file for unemployment, the Connecticut Department of Labor will be hosting a webinar tomorrow at 11 a.m.