CT DOC confirms 18th inmate dies due to COVID-19

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) confirmed on Tuesday, another inmate died due to complications related to COVID-19.
The 53-year-old man was taken from Osborn Correctional Institution to a hospital on November 27, 2020. He later died due to his illness on January 11. The man's identity will not be released due to medical privacy laws.
The DOC says the man entered into its custody in 1984 and most recently on April 24, 2015. The inmate was serving a six-year, six-month sentence for robbery in the first degree and was denied parole in April 2020. His maximum release date was July 20,2021.