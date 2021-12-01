CT DOC confirms 18th inmate dies due to COVID-19

The 530year-old man was taken to the hospital in November 27 and died due his illness on January 11.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) confirmed on Tuesday, another inmate died due to complications related to COVID-19.

The 53-year-old man was taken from Osborn Correctional Institution to a hospital on November 27, 2020. He later died due to his illness on January 11. The man's identity will not be released due to medical privacy laws.