CT DOC inmate passes away due to COVID-19

The Department of Correction said the 44-year-old man died on December 4. This is the ninth inmate to die due to the virus.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) announced on Friday another inmate had died due to COVID-19.

In a written statement, the DOC wrote the 44-year-old man had several underlying comorbidities and passed away on December 4. The man's identity will not be released.

The man was transferred from the MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital Friday and succumbed to his illnesses. He last entered the state's correctional system in June 2002 and was serving a 27-year sentence for four counts of sexual assault in the first degree.

The DOC says his maximum release date was not until October 2027 and he was not eligible for parole until September 2025.

“This is a solemn reminder that we must continue to do everything under our power to limit the spread of this persistent virus – we cannot ease up on our efforts,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family.”