CT Dunkin’ locations remain open for drive-thru, carry out and delivery only

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dunkin' officials announced this week that its restaurants are within a category of business considered essential under Connecticut's mandate.

Due to the guidelines, Dunkin’ restaurants guests will continue to be served at the drive-thru, through carry-out orders and delivery where available.

According to officials, dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests.

The limited options are a part of their ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the company said in a release.