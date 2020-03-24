x
CT Dunkin’ locations remain open for drive-thru, carry out and delivery only

The limited options are a part of their ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, the company said.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Dunkin' officials announced this week that its restaurants are within a category of business considered essential under Connecticut's mandate.

Due to the guidelines, Dunkin’ restaurants guests will continue to be served at the drive-thru, through carry-out orders and delivery where available.

According to officials, dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests.

To contribute to preventative efforts, Connecticut residents can also order through the Dunkin’ app.