CT entrepreneurs were launching a business website. Then COVID-19 shut business down.

PinDoIt.com decided to pivot; now it's connecting volunteers to those at risk and in need

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — Many local entrepreneurs have had to adapt their business plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have been able to rely on a loyal customer base that they have built up over years, some times decades. 

Suzanne Schulz and her partners didn't have that option. They had designed a new website, PinDoIt.com, that would connect local services to customers, based on location, and ratings from personal contacts. Based in Fairfield County, they thought it would be a great tool for local businesses. 

Then the pandemic shut business down. 

As Suzanne explained to FOX61's Matt Scott on Saturday's Morning News, the entrepreneurs adapted to the moment. They expanded the website to connect local volunteers who can provide services with people who post a "COVID-19 HELP" request.  

Based on the request and location, two people are matched, notified, and can then communicate electronically. "Offering and accepting help becomes organized, personalized, and easily adjusted," says Suzanne.

