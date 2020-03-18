CT Funeral Directors Association's message to residents

Per Governor Lamont’s March 16th Executive Order, this includes limiting the number of people to 50 attendees at events – including funeral services and wakes

To Connecticut Residents from Members of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA):

We are honored to serve our neighbors in Connecticut, and to support them every day by helping families and friends celebrate the lives of people they love.

Our commitment to serve our state’s communities remains strong and unwavering amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). We continue to operate 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, and stand ready to help plan personal and meaningful visitations, funerals and memorials, regardless of the individual’s cause of death.

Our intent is to provide a safe, healthy environment where people can grieve and visit with each other, conforming to the latest directives from Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Per Governor Lamont’s March 16th Executive Order, this includes limiting the number of people to 50 attendees at events – including funeral services and wakes. As mourners leave the building, funeral directors allow new mourners to enter with never more than 50 at a time. Note that the CDC and President Trump have recommended (but not mandated) limiting events to groups of no more than 10 people, and individual funeral homes are choosing to take further preventive actions. We encourage families to work with their local funeral directors to create meaningful and personalized services that are meaningful and safe.

In addition, we continue to work with regional and local clergy who are establishing their own protocols for officiating at and/or holding funerals within their houses of worship.

Please remember : If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19, they should please refrain from going out into the public. Staying home not only can speed their recovery and prevent spreading illness but can protect those in high-risk groups. If anyone is experiencing a fever of 100 degrees or more, shortness of breath or cough, we urge that they do NOT attend funeral services, as difficult as that may be. We instead suggest that they send their sympathies directly to the deceased’s family, either electronically via the funeral home’s website, a home floral delivery if appropriate, or a memorial donation to the specified charity or organization.

Our commitment is to the care and dignity of the deceased’s loved ones, to their families we are honored to serve, and to make sure that their friends and relatives stay healthy as they mourn and celebrate their lives.

We remain focused on the highest standards of funeral service and ethics as we all move forward together with our neighbors in every Connecticut town and city.