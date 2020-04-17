CT gas prices drop below $2, lowest average since 2016

Experts say the downward trend across the state is similar to the nationwide trend, as less people drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — AAA officials announced Friday that the average price across Connecticut for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has dropped below $2.

That's the lowest statewide average in more than 4 years, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Experts say the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $1.99, down 5 cents from a week ago, and 41 cents less than a month ago.

Gas prices in Connecticut do vary by region. AAA said the average price per gallon in Bridgeport is still above $2 at $2.17, while the average price per gallon in Hartford is $1.95.

Experts say the downward trend across the state is similar to the nationwide trend, as less people drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since late February, demand for gasoline across the U.S. has decreased 44%.

“The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford said in a release.