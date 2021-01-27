CT Guards upset over lack of vaccination plan in prisons

The executive director of AFSCME Council 4 says the union was told there would be a plan to vaccinate prison employees by early January, but have yet to hear back.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut’s unionized correction officers are expressing anger over what they say is the lack of a plan to vaccinate them against COVID-19.

