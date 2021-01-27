CT Guards upset over lack of vaccination plan in prisons

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut’s unionized correction officers are expressing anger over what they say is the lack of a plan to vaccinate them against COVID-19.
The executive director of AFSCME Council 4 says the union was told there would be a plan to vaccinate prison employees by early January, but they have yet to hear when they might get the vaccine, or how it will be distributed to them.
The governor's office has said it has begun vaccinating those in congregate settings but has not said when vaccinations in prisons might start. Meanwhile, officials say low ridership on Metro-North could prompt service changes.