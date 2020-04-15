CT hairstylists won't be eligible for unemployment for a few weeks

Under the CARES Act, they are able to receive federal benefits. It’s still a question of when they are going to get those benefits.

They were one of the first to shut down and are now one of the last to see relief.

When the state started shutting down non-essential businesses, hair salons were one of the first to close.

However, hairstylists are classified as independent contractors.

So, those stylists who have been without a job for five weeks are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits from the state of Connecticut.

Luckily, under the CARES Act, they are able to receive federal benefits. It’s still a question of when they are going to get those benefits.

We talked to a hairstylist in Branford about what it has been like not knowing when she is going to get her next income.

"I’ve never been without a job before," says Tara Carrano. "I’ve been in this industry for 23 years and we’ve never been mandated closed, so it’s new territory and it’s scary."

Tara says she and her coworkers are ineligible for unemployment in the State of Connecticut because they are technically self-employed.

"In one breath it was almost as if [the State said], 'We’ve gotten your application...but, it doesn’t pertain to you.'" she says.

This is because the state actually has no way of processing those claims yet. The Department of Labor says they have been working on building a new system. They advise people to wait to start applying for benefits.

But, people who have been out of work for 5 weeks and were one of the first without a job, feel that they’ve waited long enough.

"The state is doing the best they can with this crisis and it's new territory," says Carrano. "But, in the interim, it’s been 5 weeks since I’ve been able to work and I don’t really have a definitive date from the Health Department as to when we can reopen. [T]hat is very scary. I don’t know when I’ll be able to pay my bills and thats frightening more than anything."