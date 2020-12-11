CT Health officials warn against holiday travel

Connecticut's COVID daily positivity rate stood at 4.7 % percent on Wednesday, that number lower than Tuesday's but still higher than the state’s 7-day average.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thanksgiving is just over two weeks ago but many people are finding new ways to celebrate as health officials are advising against traveling for the holiday as covid cases continue to rise.

Connecticut's COVID daily positivity rate stood at 4.7 % percent on Wednesday, that number lower than Tuesday's but still higher than the state’s 7-day average.

With the rise in covid cases, health officials are urging travelers to stay at home for Thanksgiving or travel safely within your bubble.

“Try to stay in your bubble, limit the number of people that are going to be at the gathering, talk to people ahead of time, and set expectations for mask-wearing, maintaining physical distance.” Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Hospital of Central Connecticut.

Dr. Bieluch suggests families consider celebrating holidays virtually, especially families with older individuals or those with underlying health conditions.

“Many of the models predict that we have not yet hit our peak whether we hit that around Thanksgiving or between Thanksgiving and Christmas, I don’t know yet.” Dr. Bieluch.

Health officials advise those who do end up traveling this holiday need to be extra cautious while traveling to and from a destination.

“When you get out of your car to stop at a rest stop to grab a bite or use the facilities, put your mask on, get out your hand sanitizer, wash your hands,” Dr. Bieluch said.

AAA said they have seen record-breaking numbers for those traveling via car for Thanksgiving over recent years, but this is the first time they expect those numbers to drop.

“Gas prices and economic factors are usually the major players but this year we’re going to see health concerns be a significant factor in people’s decision whether to travel or not travel,” Amy Parmenter said.