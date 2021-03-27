CT hospital officials react to state's COVID-19 response efforts

Governor Lamont said even though some numbers looked better, Connecticut residents must keep their guards up.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut hospital officials reacted Friday to Governor Lamont’s address regarding the state’s Coronavirus Response Efforts.

Thursday, the Governor gave an update on the pandemic and announced that he is opening the age group of those who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine even earlier than expected.

“We are finding the number of individuals who are getting admitted to our hospital right now are younger in age group,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Kumar said they are seeing what Governor Lamont said is happening across the state.

“80 plus has dropped the most,” Governor Lamont said in his address. “70-79, 60-69 that’s where the lowest percentages of infection are taking place.”

He said it’s a reminder that the vaccines are working.

“A little creep up by the way 20 to 29, 30-39,” he added. “That’s where the infections are taking place. It’s a younger demographic.”

Governor Lamont announced Thursday that the state plans to accelerate its vaccine program even more. He said everyone 16 and over will eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment beginning April 1, several days earlier than originally planned. He said this is due to the accelerated speed of getting people vaccinated.

“We’re finding we had a fair number of doses available in our appointment schedule as days went on,” Governor Lamont said.

Kyle Kramer, Day Kimball Healthcare Chief Executive Officer said there are a few things to consider with the new changes.

“Obviously minors still have to have their parents’ consent for any service like a vaccination,” Kramer said.

He said teens, 16 and 17 years old, are limited to the Pfizer vaccine right now.

Teens might soon be considering making spring break plans and Day Kimball Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Graham said even though teens might be vaccinated, they should also maintain safe practices.

“Well, I think they are safer than the population that hasn’t been vaccinated, but I do think it’s so, so important to continue to socially distancing and also to wear their mask,” said Dr. Graham who is also Vice President of Medical Affairs and Quality.

Governor Lamont said even though some numbers looked better, Connecticut residents must keep their guards up.

“Infections are no longer going down, they plateaued, in fact creeping up a little bit, we’re not out of this yet,” he said.

Dr. Kumar said Hartford Healthcare hospitals are also seeing the same plateau activity.

“Our positivity rate has gone up from about 2 to close to 3.8 right now,” Dr. Kumar said. “We need to continue to remain cautious with all the things we’ve been talking about: appropriate hand hygiene, social distancing, masking, and making sure you pay attention to travel as well.”

“We’re going to continue to do everything we can to make sure the folks who are most vulnerable get vaccinated,” Governor Lamont said in his address.

The CDC also announced the importance of vaccinating the most medically vulnerable communities Thursday.

“The CDC came out with a statement yesterday really recognizing the burden that COVID has had on our patients who undergo dialysis,” said Dr. Rick Martinello, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Yale-New Haven Health. “They are recommending that dialysis providers start to offer vaccinations to their population of patients because of how sick they can get.”

He said he finds it to be true with his patients.

“We know that being on dialysis in its own right is a risk for developing more severe COVID,” he said. “However, many of our dialysis patients also have other health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and those in their own right are risk factors for more severe disease due to COVID.”

According to the CDC, people on dialysis who contract COVID-19 often have “severe adverse health outcomes” with half requiring hospitalization and 20 percent to 30 percent, who die from COVID-19.

Dr. Kumar announced Hartford HealthCare will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to those still in the hospital, who they consider their most vulnerable. They said they plan to vaccinate in patients who have recovered from acute conditions and are not COVID positive and the program will soon be system-wide.

