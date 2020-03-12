CT hospitals and pharmacies are getting ready to distribute vaccines

It's important to note that no vaccine has been FDA approved just yet-- but we are waiting on approval as soon as December 12.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As we await more information from the state on what a vaccine distribution would look like-- we wanted to know how pharmacies and hospitals in the state are planning on their end.

It's important to note that no vaccine has been FDA approved just yet-- but we are waiting on approval as soon as December 12. Big Y is the latest pharmacy in the state to say they're preparing to provide them to customers for free. Area hospitals say they are ready, too.

All eyes are on Governor Lamont and the state's vaccine advisory board to determine just who will be included in the first phase of vaccinations.

"The governor and the state's advisory committee are going to make a final decision on who should be in the first wave of phase one A," says Eric Arlia, Director of Pharmacy for Hartford Health. "In all likelihood, it'll include hospital workers and probably some workers outside of hospitals. The Department of Public Health is working with all of the hospitals across the state to help vaccinate people who don't work for the hospitals who are included in the first phase."

Hospitals and pharmacies say they are ready to make moves once Lamont gives them the signal.

"Like everybody else we've been following the development of the vaccines all summer," says Arlia. "Realizing that the Pfizer vaccine was progressing well and knowing its storage requirements, we invested in more ultra-freezers so we have a large ultra-freezer at Hartford Hospital that can hold up to 280,000 doses of the vaccine."

Hartford Healthcare has another at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport. Yale says they will be able to hold more than 100,000 doses. They have requested 29,000 doses for the first of two doses for Yale-New Haven Health Employees.

"Our hope is that we won't need that storage because as soon as we get the vaccine we will have our COVID-19 vaccinators vaccinate our healthcare workers rapidly," says Dr. Tom Balcezak, Yale-New Haven Health's Chief Medical Officer.

All pharmacies who administer other vaccines already have practice in distribution.

"We've been doing it for many, many years and it's nothing really new for us, except this is a new vaccine," says George Pappas, Senior Manager of Pharmacy Services for Big Y.

This challenge will be about making sure everyone knows the vaccine is safe and effective.