CT hospitals supporting employees working through emotional toll of treating COVID-19 patients

HARTFORD, Conn. — Healthcare leaders are shedding some light on the stress and emotional toll that can come with treating COVID-19 patients for healthcare workers on the front lines each day.

“I wish I could think of a better word but challenging is what keeps coming to mind,” Sajjad Raza said.

Raza is a respiratory therapist at Hartford hospital, one of thousands of healthcare workers on the front lines in fight against COVID-19 across the state.

“I am the second respiratory therapist in my family, my mother is actually a respiratory therapist for now over 20 years,” Raza.

While it can be rewarding hospital staff and leaders say they recognize the effects treating patients in the middle of this pandemic can have on healthcare workers.

“As we think about the journey of the COVID-19 and on the front lines through recovery one of the concerns we have is trauma or emotional exhaustion teams are going to be facing not just Hartford healthcare but across the country,” Dr. Ajay Kumar said

Harford Healthcare has set up a colleague support center which is a line any healthcare worker can call for support 24/7.

“And it could be psychological support and it could be I’m exhausted I just need to talk to somebody and I’m overwhelmed and I need to get some help,” Kumar said.

The hospitals also have designated areas for healthcare workers to go if they need a break.

Yale New Haven Health also sharing they are working with social work and human resources departments and department of psychiatry with the school of medicine to put together long term measures to support its staff members.