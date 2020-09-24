Connecticut launches initiative to provide emergency food resources for state's food pantries

The initiative allows food pantries in need to connect with resources on food procurement and distribution, volunteers, shipping and storage supports, and more.

HARTFORD, Conn — In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the State of Connecticut now has a new initiative to provide emergency food resources to its food pantries.

On Thursday, Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, and Connecticut Agriculture officials announced the launch of CTPantryResources.com.

According to a release, the initiative allows food pantries in need to visit that site and connect to resources on food procurement and distribution, volunteer assistance, shipping and storage supports, and more.

“Our food pantries and nonprofit partners continue to be valuable resources, and we want to support them and the services they provide as much as possible,” Governor Lamont said, noting that September is National Hunger Action Month. “I encourage these organizations to visit this website and input their information so that we can connect and supply these food boxes to those in need.”

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is now utilizing the website to facilitate statewide distribution of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farmers-to-Families Food Boxes starting Monday, September 28 through Saturday, October 31.

According to officials, the state has been designated a high-priority area by the USDA for distribution of Famers-to-Families Food Boxes.

More than 30 trailer loads will be delivered per week, containing 1,152 food boxes with five pounds of meat, five pounds of dairy, 12 pounds of produce, and one gallon of milk.

Food pantries or other parties that are interested in receiving food boxes must fill out an online form on the website.

Here are the requirements:

Able to accept at least 9 pallets containing 576 food boxes and 3 pallets of milk containing 576 gallons;

Ability to unload the trailer using a pallet jack and/or forklift and/or loading dock;

Provide on-site point of contact to receive and/or manage distribution of boxes; and

Provide immediate distribution or have access to refrigerated storage.

Those who do not meet the requirements, are instructed to contact their local emergency management director, who will connect them to regional coordinated efforts.

“As our team started to work with partners to better understand the challenges food pantries face, it became apparent that many were overwhelmed by the increased numbers of people they were serving as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Hurlburt said. “We can now utilize the website to coordinate the vast amount of information in a system way that makes it easier to deliver the food and for our pantries to distribute food.”

Mapping tools identifying high-need areas with lack of resources will also be included on CTPantryResources.com.

Officials said these maps can help pantries assess the potential demand they could face as unemployment benefits change and demand for food supports increase.