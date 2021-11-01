CT inmate passes away due to COVID-19

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) said on Monday a 57-year-old inmate had died due to COVID-19 related complications.
The man was taken from DOC's Bridgeport Correctional Center to a hospital on January 2 and later succumbed to the virus on January 9.
The DOC says he was admitted into Connecticut's prisoner system in September 2020 and was being held for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The inmate was not serving a state sentence at the time of his death. According to the DOC, inmates frequently are held by the DOC serving Federal sentences.
This is the 16th inmate to die due to COVID-19 as of the time of this writing. The DOC says the inmates are part of the Phase 1B of the vaccination distribution but there has not been a specific date released on when they will be vaccinated. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said people 75 years or older will be able to make reservations to get the COVID-19 vaccine.