CT Insurance Department commissioner reminding all insureds are eligible for 'no cost' COVID-19 vaccines

The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) Commissioner Andrew N. Mais issued a reminder to all insures, that they are eligible for "no cost" vaccines/immunizations.

“Along with all fully insured plans, employer-based plan sponsors must remove all cost-sharing for COVID-19 vaccines for their workers and their families, and anyone without insurance is also eligible for no-cost COVID-19 vaccines,” said Commissioner Mais. “I urge all grandfathered and non-ACA compliant health insurance plans to follow suit and remove financial barriers to COVID-19 vaccines for individuals, workers, and their families.”