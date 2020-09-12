CT Insurance Department commissioner reminding all insureds are eligible for 'no cost' COVID-19 vaccines

CONNECTICUT, USA — It is expected that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are to arrive on December 14, pending an FDA decision.
The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) Commissioner Andrew N. Mais issued a reminder to all insures, that they are eligible for "no cost" vaccines/immunizations.
“Along with all fully insured plans, employer-based plan sponsors must remove all cost-sharing for COVID-19 vaccines for their workers and their families, and anyone without insurance is also eligible for no-cost COVID-19 vaccines,” said Commissioner Mais. “I urge all grandfathered and non-ACA compliant health insurance plans to follow suit and remove financial barriers to COVID-19 vaccines for individuals, workers, and their families.”
On December 7, Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order expanding coverage of who may give out the vaccine.
Those with questions regarding their insurance can get more info by:
- email at insurance@ct.gov
- Ask a question or file a complaint online
- Call the consumer Helpline at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900
- Visit the CID's website