CT launches new program to provide emergency rental and utility assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic

The new program is called UniteCT and will provide financial relief to those in need. The program could provide qualified households up to $11,500 in assistance.

HARTFORD, Conn. — During his press conference on Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that Connecticut is launching a program to provide rental and utility assistance to qualified households impacted by COVID-19.

The new program is called UniteCT and will provide financial relief to those in need. The program could provide qualified households up to $11,500, with $10,000 in rental assistance and up to $1,500 in electric utility arrearage payments to landlords and utility companies.

Applicants can apply online and help will be available through a call center and at housing counseling agencies and other community partners in the state.

“The creation of UniteCT represents a significant increase in financial assistance that will be provided families and individuals that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno. “With new programs comes new changes. The Connecticut Department of Housing is eager to continue our work with CIRI, and excited by our new partnership with Connecticut Legal Services. There is more work to be done to continue to combat the effects of the pandemic.”

The program is funded by Connecticut's $235 million share of the $25 billion Congress appropriate for emergency rental and utility assistance in December's stimulus package.

“UniteCT provides Connecticut tenants and landlords a much-needed fresh start and further assistance so our families can get back on their feet without worrying about the roof over their heads,” Gov. Lamont said. “The pandemic exacerbated a national housing affordability crisis, especially for families of color who are more likely to rent their homes and more likely to have missed payments through no fault of their own. I applaud Connecticut’s Congressional delegation and the Biden-Harris administration for providing the resources required to keep our families safely housed.”

It was mentioned during the press conference, more help for renters and homeowners is on the way under the recently signed American Rescue Plan.

To find out more about the program and to see if you qualify, click here.

