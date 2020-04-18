CT lawyer files lawsuit, challenges Gov. Lamont's order for people to wear masks

Stamford attorney Lindy Urso filed the lawsuit saying the order is unconstitutional because it infringes on people's "individual freedoms and liberties."

Stamford attorney Lindy Urso said Saturday that he filed a lawsuit in federal court saying the order is unconstitutional because it infringes on people's "individual freedoms and liberties."

A spokesman for the Democratic governor declined to comment Saturday.

Lamont's order takes effect Tuesday night.