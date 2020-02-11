CT Lottery HQ closes due to positive COVID-19 test

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Connecticut Lottery Headquarters was closed Monday.
Lottery officials said that out of caution, the headquarters will be cleaned thoroughly. They continued by saying anyone who came in contact with the person has been told and instructed to quarantine.
Meanwhile, for prize claims winners, the CT lottery released directions to follow:
- Prizes up to $599 may be claimed in-person at CT Lottery retailers, or by mail. For mail-in instructions, visit here.
- Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in-person at High-Tier Claim centers, or by mail.
- Prizes $5,000 - $49,999 MUST be claimed by mail, or winners should hold onto their winning tickets until resumption of service at the CT Lottery’s headquarters.
- Prizes $50,000 and above, winners should hold onto their winning tickets until resumption of service at the CT Lottery’s headquarters.
information regarding the headquarters resuming its services will be available on its website here.