CT Medical examiner says office identified many COVID-19 deaths

As of Feb. 23, Connecticut's COVID-19 related death toll has reached 7,572 people.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The state’s chief medical examiner has told Connecticut legislators his investigators have “identified many deaths” that should have been certified as COVID-19-related but were not, including nursing home and assisted living residents who died during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Connecticut economic development officials say the state has seen an influx of thousands of new residents during the pandemic with workers in New York, Boston and elsewhere relocating as they work from home.