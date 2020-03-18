CT, NJ, NY, PA governors act together to close malls, bowling alleys, amusement parks

Will close at 8pm Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut and three other governors of Northeast states moved in concert to close malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys Wednesday.

Lamont, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, and Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in the four states will close by 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The executives said in a statement, "This is an expansion of the orders the three governors from the tri-state area issued Monday. That order – which Pennsylvania has also adopted – limits crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people. The governors also announced restaurants and bars would close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. The governors also temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms, and casinos."