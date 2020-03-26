CT photographer finds smiles through 'The Front Steps Project'

Melanie O’Connor a local wedding photographer heard about the Front Steps project and wanted to get involved.

CONNECTICUT, USA — This pandemic has crippled many industries. Included in that list, the wedding industry. With many weddings being postponed and canceled. For one Connecticut photographer, she wanted to bring joy to families and others using her talents to photograph this historic time.



Melanie O’Connor a local wedding photographer heard about the Front Steps project and wanted to get involved. Using her long lens camera she took to neighborhoods and photograph families at distance, simply on there front porches.

“I had to get involved I thought it was such a great idea I want I love people I want to get out and talk with people I wanted to make people smile I wanted to document history,“ explained O’Connor.



The price, priceless, only asking that a donation goes to the charity of choice, with each picture downloaded.



O’Connor was apart of one couples special day photographing them on their porch, one day before the birth of their baby girl.



Through these pictures, showing the calm in all this confusion “I love that families are finding solace in one another I love that they’re reading together they’re playing board games watching movies just being together is sitting together on the couch”