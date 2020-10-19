CT Post Mall to hold virtual Halloween activities; Meriden issues guidelines for celebrating

Color at home, stop by mall for goodie bag

CONNECTICUT POST MALL TO HOST VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES

The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford is making Halloween virtual this year.

In lieu of its annual indoor trick-or-treating event, will host Halloween-themed virtual activities this month. These free online activities include a Virtual Haunted House and a Halloween Online Coloring Book. After enjoying these virtual activities at home, guests are invited to stop by The Post’s management office beginning October 20th for a free goodie bag filled with individually wrapped Halloween candy and retailer coupons (while supplies last). The management office is open Monday – Friday, 8:30am -5pm. To learn more about this and other events at Connecticut Post Mall, visit http://www.ShopConnecticutPostMall.com/.

Virtual Activities: Participate now through October 31, 2020

Goodie Bags: Pick up October 20 – October 30, 2020 (or while supplies last)

The city of Meriden has announced guidelines to help families celebrate Halloween safely.

Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated do not allow for the minimization of contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives. The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services would like to share information on how to take part in this holiday in a manner that reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated are not recommended this year, consider some safer alternatives that are listed below.

If you do decide to trick or treat this year:

 Traditional trick-or-treating is a high risk activity. Instead, the CDC and CT DPH recommends participating in one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy are placed outside of your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.

 If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

 For people who choose to hand out candy:

 Before you answer the door, make sure your face covering is in place over your nose and mouth, wash or sanitize your hands before answering door.

 Remain six feet from the Trick-or-Treater.

 Place the candy inside the child’s bag for them instead of having them take it from the bowl themselves.

 Homes providing candy may set up hand sanitizer stations outside or parents/guardians can pack a travel bottle of their own.

 Parents/guardians should limit the number of homes their children visit.

 It is not recommended to trick-or-treat with people outside of your household.

 Remain six feet away from people outside your household at all times.

 All trick-or-treating participants should wear a mask or face covering while outside at all

 In lieu of in-person house parties, host virtual Halloween events, e.g. virtual costume contests.

 Host drive-by Halloween events, e.g. neighborhood or town-based house decorating.

 Prepare candy scavenger hunts at homes with your household members.

 Have a Halloween movie night with the people in your household. Call our Public Health Educator at 203-630-4288 for a movie list and pack of microwave popcorn.

City of Meriden, Connecticut

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

1Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin. For

more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html

times:

 A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.

 Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

 Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.

Personal Protection Measures1: Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, it is important to keep the following in mind: 1. Correctly wear a cloth face covering to prevent disease spread1 when outside your home and around others that are not part of your household. Halloween masks are not a substitute for a surgical mask or three layered cloth mask. 2. Avoid confined spaces – actively stay away from indoor spaces that do not allow for easy distancing of at least 6ft between you and others. 3. Avoid close contact – stay at least 6 feet away (3 or more adult steps) from all other people who are not part of your own household, especially while talking, eating, drinking, and singing. 4. Wash or sanitize your hands often. 5. Clean frequently touched items regularly. 6. If you are sick, or you have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others.

Know Where to Get Reliable Information: City of Meriden: https://www.meridenct.gov/covid-19-information/ State DPH Halloween Guidance: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Communications/Guidance/Connecticut-Halloween-Guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/halloween.html

The city of New Haven has issued guidelines on celebrating Halloween in safe ways to avoid situations that might spread coronavirus.

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a video conference Wednesday, the traditional ways to celebrate Halloween could easily lead to a COVID 19 infection. He reiterated that large gatherings were not allowed under the governor's Executive Order.

He said the door to door Trick or Treating is not recommended because of the difficulty of maintaining social distancing while going to different houses and sharing food.

Halloween masks are also not an effective means of protection from spreading the virus.

In addition, trunk or treating events since it's difficult to maintain distance and the possibility of sharing food.

The New Haven Health Department advised to hold online pumpkin carving events, Halloween car parades, and drive in events where commercially packaged food is distributed.