CT reports a 6.5% positivity rate and more than 2,000 new cases since Wednesday

During his virtual press conference, Thursday Governor Lamont recommended people stay home for holidays if possible, as cases continue to rise.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As of Thursday, 145 towns in Connecticut have been issued a covid-19 red alert status. A red alert means a city or town has 15 or more positive cases per 100,000 people.

Governor Lamont called the COVID numbers disturbing, reporting a 6.5% positivity rate and more than 2,000 new cases since Wednesday. Lamont said the state is also attempting to tackle the extremely long lines at covid testing centers around the state as more residents seek testing.

“We’ve added 200-260 additional testing sites just in the last couple of weeks, we’re doing everything we can to make it easier for you to test,” Lamont said.

They’re also focused on keeping schools open for students in grades k-8th, a part of reaching that goal is postponing high school winter sports until next January. The Governor's Office reported 17 Connecticut schools had to close due to sports team contacts, 29 covid outbreaks were attributed to sports teams and 235 teachers have had to quarantine due to a sports team member.

“I salute the athletic association saying we’re going to postpone all high school winter sports, I know how tough that is for families, but we’ve just seen too many infections in and around those winter sports,” Lamont said.

All other team and club sports will also be shut down until next January, beginning this Monday.

“I can tell you here in Bristol, since September we’ve had 342 bristols students miss school due to covid exposure from covid exposures related to club or youth sports activities,” Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said.

With Thanksgiving a week away, Lamont reminded residents not to travel and to celebrate small within your immediate family. Lamont and city officials also warned against the risks of Black Friday holiday shopping.

“Not putting such a big emphasis on shopping on Black Friday, it's going to be a significant concern for me that there’s going to be a significant uptick,” East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc said.

“I spoke to the retail association this morning, they said don't hold us accountable for a few bad apples and I said we can’t do all the enforcement, I said look out for the folks not following 50% capacity not telling people to wait outside because it’s too crowded inside the store right now,” Lamont said.