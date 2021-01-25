CT Restaurant Association launches relief fund application website

State restaurants can now apply for a chance to receive a $5,000 grant through the CRA's Foundation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) announced Monday it has launched a relief fund application website for struggling restaurants.

Local restaurants can go to the website for a chance to received a $5,000 grant through the CRA's Foundation. The CRA's Executive Director Scott Dolch said the fund will provide grants to restaurants greatly impacted by the pandemic.

"The new CT Restaurant Relief Fund will be providing grants to some of the hardest-hit restaurants in our state and we hope you will help encourage restaurants to apply," said Dolch.

On January 21, DoorDash contributed $500,000 to the CRA's relief fund. According to Dolch, the contribution is part of DoorDash's $200 million, 5-year Main Street Strong Pledge.

“In the midst of historically challenging times for local restaurants, DoorDash’s contribution to the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund will provide much needed financial support for local businesses throughout our state,” said Dolch on Jan. 21. “Throughout the pandemic, restaurants have worked tirelessly to stay in business while keeping their customers and staff safe. We look forward to growing this fund, so we can help even more restaurants as they fight every day to survive this pandemic, so they can be part of our economic recovery in the months and years ahead.”