CT restaurant owners prepare for dining plan once winter weather potentially gets rid of outdoor option

As temperatures drop and the first snowflake is expected to fall on Friday, restaurant owners are a bit on edge.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As temperatures drop and the first snowflake is expected to fall on Friday, restaurant owners are a bit on edge.

"It's been rough," said Eric Selick, owner of Colony Diner.

The big white tent is tough to miss when you drive by his diner on North Colony Road but to Erick Selick, he relies heavily on it.

"Obviously if it snows, we’re not going to have this so until I can keep it up, I’ll keep it up there and try to do the best I can," added Selick.

Inside the tent are 18 tables with one big heater which is big enough to keep his customers warm, but all of this has come at a cost.

Selick said he has spent a lot of money on his tent and heater to keep his business alive until the winter months become unbearable.

"It’s expensive to keep this thing up. It cost me more to rent this than the actual building," added Selick.

The business has taken a big hit which has left him to make tough decisions. 15 of his workers were laid off, including servers and kitchen workers and he said the months of March to May were the worst.

While some customers are not yet comfortable eating inside, Selick said he will have to push the takeout option.

"Our priority is always going to be our employees and customers’ safety so we’re going to play within the rules. We’ll make sure to keep that 65-70 percent and I’m thinking until early spring, we’ll probably do more takeout orders," added Selick.

He is not alone - Phil Barnett, co-owner of the Hartford Restaurant Group and the Wood-n-Tap restaurants have a similar game plan, but the challenge is also getting people to dine indoors.

"We bought 11 thousand BTU heaters and we also bought another almost 30 of the mushroom heaters and with that, we’re going to deploy those to individual restaurants," said Phil Barnett of the Hartford Restaurant Group Co-owner.

Barnett is working on opening another location with the awareness now is a tough time to do business, but he is not letting that stop him.

