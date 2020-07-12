CT sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate over weekend

There were 33 more people hospitalized over the weekend due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,183 people.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont held a news briefing providing updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

From December 4 to December 5, Connecticut surpassed over 3 million tests administered. Over the weekend, the state administered 123, 021 tests and 8,129 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of about 6.61 percent.

There were 33 more people hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state total to 1,183 people. There were also 78 COVID related deaths in Connecticut. The state death toll has now reached 5,224 people.

Lamont also revealed his signed an executive order expanding mitigation efforts to ebb the transmission of the virus. The new order will allow administration of COVID-19 vaccine by licensed pharmacists, reporting of influenza vaccine administration to patients younger than 18, out-of-network COVID-19 immunization.