CT therapists pen letter to Gov. Lamont

The therapists sent the letter to the governor asking for five urgent requests.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont has encouraged people to call 2-1-1 for mental health resources, but therapists across the state say they are reaching a roadblock from offering that help.

In a letter addressed to the Governor Tuesday morning, therapists asked for his help.

There were five urgent requests were made with one of the biggest ones being the ongoing battle with insurance companies.

The therapists say for the first time in six years, Medicaid announced they are doing a major audit on medical records.

Also noted, the blurred line of whether they will be next in line to get vaccinated since they work under the healthcare industry. Lastly, funding for more p-p-e for workers who need to meet clients in-person.

"The insurance companies think it’s a great time to send people letters saying they’re going to be audited right now," said psychotherapist Jorge Fernandez. "We are at our wit’s end. I heard one person say when they call the insurance company and say why are you auditing me, they say well it’s because we need to make sure that we have enough money coming in."