Some CT towns, cities take targeted approach to distributing COVID test kits

Rather than a first-come, first-serve mass distribution, the first allotment of kits will be going where health and community leaders say they're needed most.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — After a shipment of COVID-19 test kits from the state never came, towns and cities ended up receiving fewer kits than they were expecting, so some decided to switch gears.

"Because of the smaller allocation we decided to take a more targeted approach as to how we were going to distribute all of these test kits," said Connor Martin, chief of staff for the mayor of East Hartford.

Instead of mass distributions on a first-come, first-serve basis when there aren't enough tests to go around, East Hartford focused on getting them where they are needed most.

"Data from our health department also suggested that our recent surge or rise in cases has been driven by residents in the ages of between 5 and 25 years old," Martin said. "We thought it would be best to target areas such as our schools, our childcare centers," he said.

Also, they're targeting those who may not be able to access a mass distribution site. The city of Middletown is taking a similar approach.

"We are working with our partners in town and providers who can get those out to the members of the community who need those the most, including the underserved and vulnerable populations," said Kevin Elak, acting health director of Middletown during a common council meeting Monday night.

The city said it received 3,500 tests in this first shipment and said that trying to distribute them to 48,000 residents would be neither efficient nor equitable.

In West Hartford, the change in plans also meant a more targeted approach.

"We're going to start with first responders and frontline individuals first and then we'll move onto residents," said Owen Kutscher, emergency management specialist for the town of West Hartford. "There was a form put out for residents for about 500 tests and that filled up within a couple of hours. people are very hungry for a COVID test."

The town did receive plenty of N95 masks, which were able to be distributed Tuesday evening.

"Close to 200,000. There's 960 in each case and then here we've probably given out about 4,000 masks just tonight," Kutscher said.

Now that East Hartford has received more test kits, it will be doing distribution for the public at East Hartford High School on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

