CT towns revert back to Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions

As of October 29, Connecticut has 30 towns in the "Red" in terms of COVID-19 cases. The state had moved to Phase 3 in early October.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Multiple towns across Connecticut have rolled back into Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions due to rising cases.

On October 29, 21,739 tests were administered and 1,319 came back positive (6.1% positivity rate) 321 patients are hospitalized (an increase of 12) There have been 5 COVID-related deaths.

The state also rolled out a dashboard to measure the incidences of COVID-19 in schools. Lamont said, "It's going to get worse before it gets better and we are all in this together."

Connecticut has 30 towns with more than 15 cases per 100,000 population or a Red Alert status. Phase 2 restrictions roll back occupant capacity for certain venues and businesses.

Below is a list of towns that have reverted back to Phase 2*

Stamford Windham Bridgeport New Haven Norwalk