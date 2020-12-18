Governor Lamont announces new changes to CT's COVID-19 Travel Advisory

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont has issued an updated travel advisory Friday evening that is aligned with modified guidance on the virus from the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Beginning Saturday, December 19, 2020, the following revisions to CT's COVID-19 Travel Advisory will be in effect:
- Apply to all travelers – both foreign and domestic – entering Connecticut from any location, except for the neighboring states of New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.
- All affected travelers are required to complete the Connecticut Travel Health Form (available at ct.gov/travelform) and self-quarantine for a period of 10 days or until a negative COVID-19 test result.
Exemptions from the requirement to self-quarantine:
- Testing alternative exemption: Applicable to any affected traveler who has had a negative test for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to their arrival in Connecticut, or subsequent to their arrival in Connecticut, and had submitted such negative test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health. This can be either a PCR test or a rapid antigen test
- Essential worker exemption: Applicable to essential workers traveling for work-related purposes.
- Tested positive for COVID-19 exemption: Applicable to an affected traveler who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days prior to his or her arrival in Connecticut and has clinically recovered, or has not been symptomatic for a period of 10 days since symptom onset or such positive test if not symptomatic, and has submitted such test result to the commissioner of the Department of Public Health.