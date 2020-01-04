CT Truck Drivers man the front lines to keep the economy in drive

The Gateway Terminal can move a number of different products on any given day.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The COVID-19 pandemic has opened up eyes to American heroes fighting on the front lines to contain the spread. Some never expected to be considered essential staff during a crisis like this. Truck drivers find themselves still moving products across the region to move the economy forward.

"We want to do everything we can to support the state, support the city and support the citizens here," said Jim Dillman, President of Gateway Terminal.

The Gateway Terminal can move a number of different products on any given day. On this particular afternoon, it’s pallets of lumber. The slabs of wood just in from Europe will soon be shipped to construction companies around Connecticut and the region.

"It’s the trucks you do see on the road that’s for sure. That was trying to keep commerce moving," said Dillman.

Gateway Terminal in New Haven and New London move products like home heating oil, asphalt, steel, jet fuel and more. While some of the businesses they ship to have been slowed by the virus, other aspects have remained consistent like their drivers on the roads.

"It’s quiet, to be honest," said truck driver Jose Fernandez. "There’s no traffic. You don’t see anybody at the rest stops."

Rest stops are nearly barren these days as driving is down close to 50% according to the DOT. Truck drivers still line the lots. It’s one of the few places they have left to stop.

"I stop six or seven times a day to use the restroom so it’s pretty tough," said Fernandez.

Drivers are finding fewer places to grab a hot meal or use the restroom because of restrictions to establishments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead they keep their distance, wear gloves and disinfect their cabs regularly while putting in long hours to remain safe on the roads.

"We are all first responders here at Bozzuto's and I’m not sure when we all took the job here we thought we’d be in a position to be first responders and the only people out here," said Scott Grove.

Bozzuto’s in Cheshire has been working overtime to make sure grocery store shelves are stocked. Their company is hiring in order to meet the demand.

"Everyone eats everyone needs to eat," said Steve Heggelke. "When all other things are struggling they flock to food and supermarkets and it's our job to keep them stocked."

No matter the need or the product, Connecticut companies will be shipping goods no matter the conditions.

"We’re worried. We’re working thank God and we’re here," said Fernandez.