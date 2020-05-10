CTDOT hands out masks to bus riders

“We’ve seen so far really good compliance. 94 percent of our rides are wearing the masks,” said Richard Andreski with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) hosted another series of mask distribution events for bus and train riders Monday.

Transportation officials, local elected leaders, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz were on scene at the Downtown New Britain Fastrack Center to help with distribution.

“This is really important as we go into November. This is a critical month because October and November is when you start to see people get the flu and what we don’t want is 3,000 people in the hospital with the flu,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

“We’ve seen so far really good compliance. 94 percent of our rides are wearing the masks,” said Richard Andreski with the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

CTDOT also reminded bus riders that fare enforcement and front door boarding on CTtransit buses are now effective again.