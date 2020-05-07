Cuomo: NYC enters Phase 3 but without indoor dining

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday that New York City will enter Phase Three of reopening tomorrow, but that indoor dining will not reopen there.
The governor also said 0.84 Percent of Saturday's COVID-19 tests were positive, and eight people died of COVID-19 related causes.
"New York City is a crowded, dense urban area and -- until recently -- was the global epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis," Governor Cuomo said. "Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experiences with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow. As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made our state a national leader in combatting this virus. I also remind local governments of their duty to enforce the standards that have made NY's reopening safe and successful."
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut instituted travel advisories for people coming from states that had higher infection numbers.
As of Tuesday, June 30, there are currently sixteen states that meet the criteria:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
This list will be updated on a regular basis as the situation develops across the country.
Added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah
Previously only Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas were on the list.