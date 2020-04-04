x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

Cuomo orders shift in ventilators to overwhelmed hospitals

New York state tallied its biggest daily jump yet in deaths up 562 to 2,935. Almost 15,000 people were hospitalized.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center where a 350-bed temporary hospital will be built in New York. De Blasio is calling for a national enlistment program for doctors and nurses, on Friday, April 3, to handle an expected surge in coronavirus cases in New York and other places around the country. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will issue and order for ventilators be redeployed to overwhelmed hospitals from other places amid an alarming increase in COVID-19-related deaths. 

New York state tallied its biggest daily jump yet in deaths up 562 to 2,935. Almost 15,000 people were hospitalized. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for a national enlistment program for doctors and nurses to handle an expected surge in coronavirus cases in New York and other places around the country.  