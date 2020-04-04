Cuomo orders shift in ventilators to overwhelmed hospitals

New York state tallied its biggest daily jump yet in deaths up 562 to 2,935. Almost 15,000 people were hospitalized.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will issue and order for ventilators be redeployed to overwhelmed hospitals from other places amid an alarming increase in COVID-19-related deaths.

