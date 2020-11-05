The governor says hospitalizations and deaths are down across the state. WNY has not hit benchmarks yet.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says local regions should start to prepare to reopen, but stresses the importance of following CDC guidelines and testing and tracing.

“We start a new chapter today in many ways. It’s a new phase, " said Cuomo. We are on the other side of the mountain."

The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions will be among the first regions to begin phase one of reopening. They have met all seven guidelines for reopening. The Finger Lakes Region includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

The WNY region, which includes Erie and Niagara County, still has to meet the 14-day decline in hospitalizations and a 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths.

When questioned by 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley (see video at top of this page) on if the state will release hospitalization numbers by region on a consistent basis, Cuomo said that was a good question. Officials say the regional hospitalization numbers will be on the state's website beginning Monday.

Cuomo says New York will reopen statewide for certain businesses and recreational activities that are deemed low-risk as of May 15. They include:

Landscaping and gardening

Outdoor, low-risk recreational activities (ex. tennis)

Drive-in movie theaters.

The governor also announced the regional "control teams" that will monitor the reopening phases.



Here is who is on the WNY 'Control Team":