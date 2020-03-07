Current COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to under 100, lowest since March

The rate of positivity remains below 1%

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's current hospitalizations dropped Friday to under 100 people being treated for the virus. There are now 95 people in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. This is the lowest hospitalization number since March 24.

The Governor's office released the latest COVID-19 statics for the sate before the holiday week. There are now 4,335 people who have died due to the virus.

Lamont's office said there were 10,370 tests were administered and 71 of the test came back positive. The rate of positivity remains is.7%