Current CT COVID-19 hospitalizations increase to highest in months

CONNECTICUT, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to raises in Connecticut Tuesday.
Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest Wednesday showing current hospitalizations increased to the highest it has been in months. Connecticut has 138 patients being treated for the virus. There was a nine person increase in hospitalizations between Monday and Tuesday, six of those patients being from Hartford County.
Hartford County has the most COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state with 44 patients, followed by New Haven County with 32 people.
Connecticut administered 7,617 tests Tuesday and 123 of them came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. There was one new confirmed COVID-related death, bringing the death toll to 4,522 people.