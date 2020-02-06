Customers happy to get back to the salon

“This is going to be a nice treat. I was v

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — After more than two months of closing their doors to the public, hair salons and barbershops can now reopen in Connecticut.

Hair Today Salon in Glastonbury started seeing clients at 8AM on Monday.

“It’s exciting to be back. Our clients are as excited as we are,” says Mike Chemerynski, one of the Co-owners of Hair Today Salon.

Barbara Donovan was one of their first clients Monday morning. She originally had an appointment on April 1st and says she had been counting down the days for reopening.

“This is going to be a nice treat. I was very patient,” says Donovan.

The salon has changed up its setup in order to be in compliance with the governor’s orders.

They are now operating at 50 percent capacity, they’ve closed off their waiting area to the public, and are taking appointments only. Salons are also allowed to use blow dryers.

“We’re not taking walk-ins, clients will remain outside and call them when they’re stylist is ready. They have to wear masks,” says Mike Chemerynski.

The salon is also making cleaning and sanitizing one of their main priorities.