CVS Health opens COVID-19 rapid testing site in New Haven

The aim is to get people tested and results in real time without any cost to them.

CVS Health announced that a drive-through, rapid testing site for COVID-19 will begin Friday in New Haven.

The goal is to get people results in real-time at no cost to them using Abbott testing. Patients will need to pre-register at CVS.com and book a time slot for that day. The process takes approximately 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.

Since March, Abbott has conducted around 25,000 tests. The New Haven site joins others opened last week in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Georgia.

The tests will be overseen by licensed medical professionals with MinuteClinic, the retail clinic inside CVS stores.

The site will be at the former Gateway Community College parking lot located at Long Wharf, 60 Sargent Drive in New Haven.

CVS Health says those tested will get results on site so they will be able to know if they should self-quarantine right away. No testing will be done at CVS stores or MinuteClinic locations.

“While a vaccine does not yet exist for this virus, one of the ways we can mitigate its impact is through increasing our testing capacity,” Governor Lamont said. “Not only will this new testing site significantly increase the number of people being tested, but the speed at which we can get results will aid in our effort to prevent further spread of this disease. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against the coronavirus. We appreciate the community outreach that CVS Health is doing here in Connecticut as their work is quite literally saving lives.”

“We see the effectiveness of COVID-19 rapid testing sites in other states like Georgia and Rhode Island, and I am glad that CVS Health has stepped up quickly to open a rapid testing site in our city,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “The New Haven Health Department will also provide assistance to those residents without internet access by helping filling out the online application. Call our emergency line at 203-946-4949 for assistance. This is an unprecedented time for our communities, and it is critical we continue to stay home and stay safe to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”