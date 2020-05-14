CVS Health opens 12 new drive-thru test sites in Connecticut for COVID-19

It's part of CVS Health's goal to have 1,000 testing sites up and running by the end of May

CVS has announced that on Friday, they will open 12 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru locations across the state.

The opening of additional test sites across the state and the country will be announced over the next two weeks.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27 at the White House.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

The 12 test sites in Connecticut are part of the first rollout of new sites, which includes 51 locations in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB, and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Connecticut include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033

CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT 06082

CVS Pharmacy, 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT 06074

CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT 06801

CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410

CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112

CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238

CVS Pharmacy, 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT 06497

CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT 06424

CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106

“I appreciate CVS working with us to expand COVID testing in Connecticut, particularly our urban centers,” said Matt Ritter, Majority Leader, Connecticut House of Representatives. “Expanding our testing capacity is key to safely reopening Connecticut.”

“Increasing the amount of testing that’s being done and expanding the accessibility of that testing to all communities is a critical component of our efforts to keep Connecticut safe and healthy,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19.”