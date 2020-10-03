CVS to deliver prescriptions for free amid coronavirus concerns

CVS said the announcement coincides with the CDC's guidance advising people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, CVS Pharmacy announced it will waive delivery charges for prescription medications.

The free home-delivery will begin immediately.

CVS said the announcement coincides with the CDC's guidance advising people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering that to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.