CVS to open 7 new COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing sites in Connecticut Friday

The new locations include: Canton, Danbury, Hebron, Middeltown, Norwalk, Stamford and Waterford. Their openings bring the state to a total of 34 CVS testing sites.

HARTFORD, Conn — CVS Health announced Thursday the expansion of its testing capacity in anticipation of a potential second wave of coronavirus.

The company expects to add more than 2,000 testing sites in waves over the next several weeks, for a total over 4,000 sites across the country by mid-October.

Of the 400 new sites announced Thursday, seven will open Friday throughout Connecticut. This will bring the state to a total of 34 CVS testing sites.

The 7 new test sites opening September 18 are as follows:

CVS Pharmacy, 111 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019

CVS Pharmacy, 35 Padanaram Road, Danbury, CT 06811

CVS Pharmacy, 110 Main Street, Hebron, CT 6248

CVS Pharmacy, 675 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457

CVS Pharmacy, 281 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

CVS Pharmacy, 969 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 6905

CVS Pharmacy, 106 Boston Post Road, Waterford, CT 06385

CVS Health currently manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, officials wrote in a release.

News | CVS Health Plans to Double Its #COVID19 Drive-Thru Test Sites to a Total of More than 4,000 Across the Country https://t.co/2PsFmpzYAE pic.twitter.com/vulj0lkat8 — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) September 17, 2020

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health and acting President, CVS Pharmacy. “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers, clients and patients.”

To schedule an COVID-19 test appointment with CVS Health, patients must register in advance at CVS.com.

A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 – 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

The company says doubling its COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing sites with support ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.