State releases latest stats on COVID-19 cases

6 more deaths, but hospitalizations are down

HARTFORD, Conn — The office of Gov. Ned Lamont released the latest numbers regarding cases in Connecticut.

50,706 COVID-19 Cases which is up 22, a total of 4,450 COVID-19-Associated Deaths, with 6 more reported Wednesday. The governor's office said there are 12 fewer patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, for a total of 58. And 7,977 COVID-19 PCR Tests have been reported, for a total of 917,282.

Hospitalizations are primarily in Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven countys with others in Middlesex and New London counties.

For several additional graphs and tables containing more data, including a list of cases in every municipality, visit ct.gov/coronavirus and click the link that is labeled, “COVID-19 Data Tracker.”