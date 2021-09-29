Dairy and aquaculture industries in the state to receive $10 million in COVID relief funds

This comes in addition to $1.45 million that was previously allocated to programs that support farmers and food access in Connecticut

ELLINGTON, Connecticut — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2020

The dairy and aquaculture industries will receive $10 million in federal relief funds to help them recover from losses suffered through the pandemic, the governor announced Wednesday.

Officials said the funds will be used to address food insecurity. Some will fund CT Grown products for drive-through distributions and extending the availability of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at farmers' markets.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced the funds, which will be in addition to $1.45 million that was previously allocated to programs that support farmers and food access in Connecticut, including CT Grown for CT Kids; the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program; the Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition program; and Foodshare’s drive-through distribution. These dollars will keep Foodshare distribution open through at least the end of October according to the governor's office.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to Oak Ridge Dairy, a fifth-generation family farm in Ellington. The farm is home to the Modern Milkman, which offers home delivery service dairy to customers in Hartford and Tolland counties.

“Our farmers and their teams are essential workers who played a critical role in getting Connecticut through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lamont said.

Calling them heroes, members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said in a joint statement.

“Their resilience throughout this crisis has been vital to ensuring Connecticut families have fresh food on their tables," the statement said. "These federal dollars will provide much-needed relief to the Connecticut family farmers who have overcome unprecedented challenges while providing healthy, locally grown food for those experiencing hunger.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.